Twin Falls Toys for Tots looks for distribution warehouse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This year, Twin Falls Toys for Tots needs help finding a new warehouse for storing and processing its donations.

The organization has typically used the KMVT Community Room. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KMVT protocols prevent the organization from having more than two people in the room. The need for toys this year is expected to increase greatly and the amount of donations are expected to decrease due to pandemic-based economic hardship. Last year, the Twin Falls Toys for Tots supplied more than 8,000 kids with gifts, and this year, it expects to do 10,000.

“Our official toy drive started Oct. 2 and right now instead of worrying about some of the fundraisers that we are doing, we are trying to track down a place where we can distribute toys,” said Debbie Johnson with Toys for Tots.

The local Toys for Tots group is looking for a warehouse that has heat, electricity and bathrooms. If the public knows of a place that could fit their needs, they ask you please contact Lee Family Broadcasting at 208-324-9470. People can also find out how to donate and apply for toys at the website.

