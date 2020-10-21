3A volleyball: Filer, Kimberly advance to district championship

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Entering Tuesday, Kimberly hadn’t lost a match to a conference opponent this season. Filer hoped their momentum of winning the last four out of five matches would continue into the 3A district semi-final.

Second set, Filer won the first, Bulldogs' Katy Satterfield gets the kill off the double blockers that barely made it out. Kimberly down 18-17.

Filer sets up the offense, Nikaela Higley looking for Lexi Monson, her attempt dug by Alicia Schvaneveldt and the play finished by Emma Jensen.

Filer answered, with a tip that translates to points.

In the end, Filer made better decisions offensively, while Kimberly struggled to find holes and keep balls in bounds and the Wildcats advance to the district championship, winning this battle 3-2.

Buhl shocked Gooding, winning in five sets, and moved on to face Kimberly in the nightcap.

But the Bulldogs had no problem, sweeping in straight sets to meet up with the Wildcats in the district championship on Wednesday. Kimberly needs to beat Filer twice to earn the No. 1 seed. Otherwise, they’ll have to win a state play-in game.

