City of Twin Falls opts against a mask mandate for now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler says now is the time for residents to make sacrifices for the greater good of the community.

Once again the city is asking for residents to wear masks, however uncomfortable they may be. Despite the recommendation, the city won’t be implementing any mask mandates.

“The council is not in a place right now to do a mandatory masking," Rothweiler said. "When you take a look at mandatory masking just in a small geographic area, we are not entirely certain that that’s going to lessen or limit the number of COVID cases that we’re seeing. We believe that there needs to be a regional response. We would be an advocate for a regional response and that we would be partnering with those who are in a position to create a regional response.”

Rothweiler said the city is continuing to speak with health experts at St. Luke’s and South Central Public Health District on how to deal with the situation.

