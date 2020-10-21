Advertisement

Closer look at the indictment in arrest of former Idaho gubernatorial candidate

The indictment alleges Pankey also “repeatedly demanded immunity in exchange for information he claimed to possess about the murder”
Idaho man Steve Pankey was arrested Monday at his home in Meridian in connection to the murder of a Colorado girl in 1984. Pankey ran for Twin Falls County Sheriff during Idaho's 2020 May primary election.
Idaho man Steve Pankey was arrested Monday at his home in Meridian in connection to the murder of a Colorado girl in 1984. Pankey ran for Twin Falls County Sheriff during Idaho's 2020 May primary election.(Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey is facing five charges in the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Greeley Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews who went missing more than 35 years ago.

According to the indictment, Pankey allegedly shot Jonelle during the course of a kidnapping on Dec. 20, 1984.

Pankey told KMVT last year he was in California with family when Jonelle disappeared.

However, according to the court documents, Pankey’s ex-wife, Angela Hicks, says the family trip was unexpected and began Dec. 22, two days after the alleged crime.

Hicks also states in the indictment during the trip back to Colorado, Pankey allegedly “uncharacteristically listened to the radio, searching for news accounts of Jonelle’s disappearance.”

The indictment alleges Pankey also “repeatedly demanded immunity in exchange for information he claimed to possess about the murder,” according to the documents..

A court date in Colorado hasn’t been set, said prosecutors, they also say there’s no “definitive DNA link” between Pankey and Matthews. Pankey was arrested on Oct. 12 in Idaho in where he waits extradition to Colorado.

