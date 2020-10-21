Construction begins on 6-story downtown Twin Falls building

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Construction is beginning on a six-story building in downtown Twin Falls where the former Idaho Youth Ranch is on Main Avenue. This project has been in the works for more than a year.

The Urban Renewal Agency has been focusing on revitalizing downtown Twin Falls for the past few years and is the biggest project the agency is undertaking.

“Our concern was that we would have this vacant, pretty significant sizable building, so the Urban Renewal Agency purchased it,” said Nathan Murray, the economic development director. “Thought it would be a great opportunity to do a project. We went out and sought a developer to repurchase the building.”

About a year and a half ago they selected Summit Creek Capital to build a mix-used, six-story building at the location.

“As we moved along, they brought in some different partners and now it’s the Galena Fund, and the developer is actually 160 Main LLC," Murray said. “It’s a group of individuals who are doing a six-story, mix-used project that has two floors, about 18,000 square feet of commercial, and then 4 floors of residential that equals about 44 units.”

They are working on a parking structure, which will be located directly behind the building.

“Right now we are discussing the size and the cost,” Murray said.

The project is set to be completed by the spring of 2022.

Murray says this will be a great project for the city.

“A lot of careful planning has gone into this," he said. “It’s been a coordinated effort between our building inspectors, the developer, the architects that are involved, the neighboring properties as well. We appreciate the business community, which has been very patient with us. It’s been a long time coming, but we hope we have a good plan in place to mitigate any of the headaches that normally come with development.”

