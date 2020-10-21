Advertisement

Construction begins on 6-story downtown Twin Falls building

City economic development director says this will be a great project for the city
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Construction is beginning on a six-story building in downtown Twin Falls where the former Idaho Youth Ranch is on Main Avenue. This project has been in the works for more than a year.

The Urban Renewal Agency has been focusing on revitalizing downtown Twin Falls for the past few years and is the biggest project the agency is undertaking.

“Our concern was that we would have this vacant, pretty significant sizable building, so the Urban Renewal Agency purchased it,” said Nathan Murray, the economic development director. “Thought it would be a great opportunity to do a project. We went out and sought a developer to repurchase the building.”

About a year and a half ago they selected Summit Creek Capital to build a mix-used, six-story building at the location.

“As we moved along, they brought in some different partners and now it’s the Galena Fund, and the developer is actually 160 Main LLC," Murray said. “It’s a group of individuals who are doing a six-story, mix-used project that has two floors, about 18,000 square feet of commercial, and then 4 floors of residential that equals about 44 units.”

They are working on a parking structure, which will be located directly behind the building.

“Right now we are discussing the size and the cost,” Murray said.

The project is set to be completed by the spring of 2022.

Murray says this will be a great project for the city.

“A lot of careful planning has gone into this," he said. “It’s been a coordinated effort between our building inspectors, the developer, the architects that are involved, the neighboring properties as well. We appreciate the business community, which has been very patient with us. It’s been a long time coming, but we hope we have a good plan in place to mitigate any of the headaches that normally come with development.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in farm equipment traffic collisions

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in traffic collisions with farm equipment and motor vehicles.

News

City of Twin Falls opts against a mask mandate for now

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
City of Twin falls opts against a mask mandate for now. However, city officials are imploring residents to wear a mask.

News

Twin Falls County commissioners want Elko County to reject proposed marijuana ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The sale of recreational marijuana in Jackpot could lead to problems for Twin Falls County.

News

Twin Falls County commissioners ask residents to play a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Commissioners concerned with rising cases in the county

Latest News

News

Construction begins on downtown Idaho Youth Ranch.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
It will be a six story mix-used building when construction is finished.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 873 new, probable cases reported

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 873 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Saturday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 54,663.

News

City of Heyburn supporting Mini-Cassia Chamber with grant

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce is getting a needed facelift thanks to the city of Heyburn.

Crime

Jerome man faces arson charges after reportedly setting fire to home

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Jerome man face two arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a home and damaging a neighbor’s home.

News

Twin Falls Toys for Tots looks for distribution warehouse

Updated: 17 hours ago
This year, Twin Falls Toys for Tots needs help finding a new warehouse for storing and processing its donations.

News

1 injured in collision with train in Jerome

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A semi-truck driver has been cited for inattentive driving after colliding with a train Tuesday morning in Jerome.