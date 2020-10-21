Advertisement

Doctor explains hospital capacity at Magic Valley hospital

Staff picking up COVID-19 in the community impacts the hospital’s staffing abilities
(KMVT)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the amount of people in hospitals beds with the coronavirus is concerning to many.

Putting you first, KMVT talked with Dr. Joshua Kerns, the vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, to break down the numbers and explains the numbers are more complex than one might think.

“In St. Luke’s Magic Valley we have 42 (COVID-19 patients), I think we have something like 80 total in the St. Luke’s footprint," Kern said. "As of Tuesday morning about a third of our patients are coronavirus.”

While that may not seem to bad compared to larger cities and larger hospitals, the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting St. Luke’s Magic Valley just as hard due to a few things.

“Some of that is because we have reduced the number of procedures we’re doing,” Kern said. “Surgeries that require an overnight stay we have put on hold to save on bed capacity. So we’ve had some reduction in some of the other patients we have in the hospital to try to stave on staff and hospital beds.”

However, even with postponing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, staffing remains a major concern.

Many of the hospital staff are becoming infected with the coronavirus, and they’re not getting it from work.

“With our current PPE practices, we have not really been having in hospital spread of the coronavirus,” Kern said. “It’s our employees who are getting it are getting it out in the community. Many of us have children in school. We have to go grocery shopping. We have to do many of the same life activities everyone else does.”

And they could be out for an unknown length of time, leading to more issues.

“It’s not just nursing staff. It’s everything,” Kern said. “At one point we were having trouble turning over rooms because the housekeeping team was out. And you know, it takes everybody in the facility to run a hospital. It’s not like anybody’s expendable. So whenever anybody goes out with COVID and can’t work, it has an impact on our ability to provide care.”

On Monday night, the hospital had to divert incoming patients to St Luke’s Boise because it didn’t have the staff to take care of them.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Idaho’s coronavirus cases spike again, doctors urge action

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho is seeing its largest coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 46.5% percent over the past two weeks.

News

Idaho initiative offers financial help to families with students

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Under the new Strong Families, Strong Students initiative, eligible Idaho families could receive $1,500 per eligible student with a maximum award of $3,500 per family

News

Closer look at the indictment in arrest of former Idaho gubernatorial candidate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
According to the indictment, Pankey allegedly shot Jonelle during the course of a kidnapping on December 20th, 1984.

News

Doctor talks about safe Halloween activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Doctors are instead encouraging people to take part in low risk activities.

Latest News

State

Idaho estimates resident death count increased beyond virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho state officials estimate hundreds of more residents have died than in a normal year, even without counting fatalities that are attributed to the coronavirus

State

Energy Department to drill east Idaho well to clean up waste

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials plan to drill a well at a federal nuclear site in eastern Idaho early next year to remove hazardous waste from a Lake Erie-sized aquifer that supplies water to cities and farms in the region.

Crime

Jerome man faces arson charges after reportedly setting fire to home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Jerome man face two arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a home and damaging a neighbor’s home.

News

1 injured in collision with train in Jerome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A semi-truck driver has been cited for inattentive driving after colliding with a train Tuesday morning in Jerome.

News

1 injured in collision with train in Jerome

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A semi-truck driver has been cited for inattentive driving after colliding with a train Tuesday morning in Jerome.

News

Twin Falls community comes together to build bikes for Twin Falls youth

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
More than 60 bikes will be built for kids at Bickel Elementary School