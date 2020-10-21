Advertisement

Doctor talks about safe Halloween activities

“What I’d like to emphasize with those things is we still want Halloween to be fun”
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:09 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Halloween is less than a week and a half away, but it may look different this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

While traditional trick-or-treating hasn’t been canceled, it is a high risk activity.

Doctors are instead encouraging people to take part in low risk activities.

Doc. Kenny Bramwell, the medical director at St. Luke’s Children, is encouraging activities like carving or decorating pumpkins, having a scavenger hunt in and around the house or even throughout the neighborhood.

“What I’d like to emphasize with those things is we still want Halloween to be fun. We would just like you to consider ways to make Halloween a little different,” Bramwell said. “Rather than it being large groups in close quarters, try to come up with ways together with your children to make this safe and still enjoyable.”

Bramwell also says again, they are not trying to make Halloween less fun or cancel it altogether, but they want people to think about it differently with how contagious the virus is.

