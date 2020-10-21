Energy Department to drill east Idaho well to clean up waste

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials plan to drill a well at a federal nuclear site in eastern Idaho early next year to remove hazardous waste from a Lake Erie-sized aquifer that supplies water to cities and farms in the region.

The Energy Department’s Office of Environmental Management said Tuesday the well will be drilled at the north end of the 890-square-mile Energy Department site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

Cleanup contractor Fluor Idaho will assist the U.S. Geological Survey in drilling the well to remove waste below the former Test Area North facility.

The site sits above the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

