Idaho initiative offers financial help to families with students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An initiative to help families with students during the COVID-19 pandemics that was introduced by Idaho Gov. Brad Little is officially live.

Strong Families Strong Students was announced in September and gives families with students financial help, so parents don’t have to leave the workforce.

When Little announced the program, he said “When parents have to step in to provide instruction and equipment due to school-related closures, we see them pushed out of the work force – something that strains our economic rebound."

Under the new Strong Families, Strong Students initiative, eligible Idaho families could receive $1,500 per eligible student with a maximum award of $3,500 per family. Families can use the funds to purchase eligible educational materials, devices and services.

Enrollment opened Tuesday and goes until Dec. 15. People can apply online. questions about filling out an application can be directed to 844-649-2921.

