Idaho’s coronavirus cases spike again, doctors urge action

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is seeing its largest coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 46.5% percent over the past two weeks.

That has some health care experts urging Gov. Brad Little to take additional action to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Bart Hill, a vice president with St. Luke’s Regional Health System, says Idaho’s current approach hasn’t worked to change the trajectory of the pandemic.

He says hospital officials are meeting with the governor to encourage additional steps like statewide information campaigns targeting teens and young adults.

Little has maintained that the responsibility to slow the virus falls on individuals, urging people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands.

