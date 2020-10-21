National Drug Take Back Day slated for Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District has partnered with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to hold a drug take-back event Saturday in a drive-thru manor.

This is part of the National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday.

Any drugs that people have, whether it is prescription drugs, opioid drugs or other pills can be dropped off in front of Kurt’s Pharmacy at the Lynwood Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The sheriff’s office will take all the drugs collected and dispose of them in a proper way.

According to South Central Public Health District, it is very important for people to not leave drugs in their home that are not being used anymore.

“Idaho currently ranks eighth for misused prescription medications, which is not a good number,” said MaryAnn Doshier, a health education specialist. “That is by those who are aged 12 or older, so that is very concerning. We want to make sure that people don’t try to just save their medication. There is no safe way to hold medications back.”

The event is being done as a drive-thru this year because of COVID-19.

