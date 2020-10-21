Advertisement

National Drug Take Back Day slated for Saturday

The sheriff’s office will take all the drugs collected and dispose of them in a proper way
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District has partnered with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to hold a drug take-back event Saturday in a drive-thru manor.

This is part of the National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday.

Any drugs that people have, whether it is prescription drugs, opioid drugs or other pills can be dropped off in front of Kurt’s Pharmacy at the Lynwood Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The sheriff’s office will take all the drugs collected and dispose of them in a proper way.

According to South Central Public Health District, it is very important for people to not leave drugs in their home that are not being used anymore.

“Idaho currently ranks eighth for misused prescription medications, which is not a good number,” said MaryAnn Doshier, a health education specialist. “That is by those who are aged 12 or older, so that is very concerning. We want to make sure that people don’t try to just save their medication. There is no safe way to hold medications back.”

The event is being done as a drive-thru this year because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

St. Luke’s: Young adults are getting COVID-19 at the highest rate in Idaho

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Idaho, and while the elderly are the most at risk for getting a severe case, they aren’t the ones getting infected the most.

News

Twin Falls County commissioners want Elko County to reject proposed marijuana ordinance

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sale of recreational marijuana in Jackpot could lead to problems for Twin Falls County.

News

Twin Falls City Council asks for the public’s help in stopping the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hospital is reaching capacity, patients may soon have to be transferred.

News

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in farm equipment traffic collisions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in traffic collisions with farm equipment and motor vehicles.

Latest News

News

City of Twin Falls opts against a mask mandate for now

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
City of Twin falls opts against a mask mandate for now. However, city officials are imploring residents to wear a mask.

News

Construction begins on 6-story downtown Twin Falls building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Construction is beginning on a six-story building in downtown Twin Falls where the former Idaho Youth Ranch is on Main Avenue. This project has been in the works for more than a year.

News

Incumbent in Twin Falls County commissioner race may have an advantage due to COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Challenger says it been hard to campaign this year with things being shut down

News

Twin Falls County commissioners want Elko County to reject proposed marijuana ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The sale of recreational marijuana in Jackpot could lead to problems for Twin Falls County.

News

Twin Falls County commissioners ask residents to play a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Twin Falls County Commissioners are concerned with rising COVID-19 cases in the county and ask residents to do their part to stop the spread.

News

Construction begins on downtown Idaho Youth Ranch.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
It will be a six story mix-used building when construction is finished.