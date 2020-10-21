Advertisement

Ohio sheriff offers one-way ticket for celebrities who ‘would like to leave’ the US if President Trump is re-elected

‘I’ll even help them pack’
By Christ Anderson and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An outspoken Ohio sheriff is responding to the election-time trend of celebrities threatening to move out of the country if their candidate of choice is not elected.

In particular, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he’s willing to pay for a one-way ticket for anyone famous who wants to move from the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the Trump-supporting sheriff said.

Rocker Bruce Springsteen and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee both recently said they’d bolt the county if the president won the White House for a second term.

Even the president broached the issue, joking about leaving the country if Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 election.

