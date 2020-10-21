Advertisement

Raft River girls cross country team has big aspirations

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Raft River hasn’t fielded a girls cross country team since 1999 and now they’re hoping to take home the district championship on Wednesday.

Kaybree and Karlee Christensen are the stars of the Trojans team. Both just committed to Utah State University.

After quitting volleyball following their freshman year, they focused their talents on running.

As a sophomore, Kaybree won the 1A state championship with a time of 18:28, her personal record.

After she took second last year, her goal is to get down to that time she set at state in Lewiston. Her twin, Karlee, finished second in 2018 and followed right behind her in 2019, taking third.

But for Karlee, her PR came just two weeks ago at the Bob Conley Invitational when she won the race and her team took first place in their division.

“Sophomore year and junior year a lot of times I would finish a little more before her, but this year she’d finish a little before me. So it will be interesting this year at state to see who goes one and who goes two,” Kaybree said.

Karlee added, “this year we didn’t really know how good we were going to be. We went in with no expectations, but we definitely exceeded any expectations we did have.”

While it was the Kaybree and Karlee show for a couple of seasons, they can’t say enough positive things about their teammates.

“Our one freshmen Heidi, she’s improved like six minutes since the beginning of the year, but we really like running up with the bigger divisions because a lot of times they are faster and push us a lot, I am really proud with my times because I was finally able to beat my PR from two years ago,” Karlee added.

Raft River looks to unseat three-time defending district champion, Oakley.

The 1A/2A/3A district championships will be held Wednesday at the Gooding Golf Course. Girls begin at 3 p.m. Boys commence at 3:45.

