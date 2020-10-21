Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, the northern part of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 10am until 9pm today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times.

There is also a Freeze Warning in effect for all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County from 1am until 10am tomorrow. The temperatures tomorrow morning are going to be near or below freezing, and these near to below freezing temperatures could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken. These near to below freezing temperatures could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any exposed pipes and/or sprinkler systems that you may have.

Now for more information about the Wind Advisory and the Freeze Warning, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

It is going to be breezy/windy again today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures today are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low 60s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies today.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations. It is also going to continue to be breezy/windy tonight in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow and Friday are then going to be much cooler than today is going to be as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations, and highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. All locations are also going to see a hard freeze tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies tomorrow and partly cloudy skies on Friday.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Saturday, especially during the morning, as a storm system works its way through our area. Now since it is October, and since it has been so warm here of late, we are not expecting any major snow accumulations from this storm system, but some light to moderate snow accumulations are possible, mainly in the higher elevations. It is also going to be chilly on Saturday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy/windy on Saturday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Significantly colder temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs on these two days are only going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 20 to 25 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. The temperatures are then going to warm up a bit as we head into Tuesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s. It is also going to be really cold Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday night as lows on these three nights are going to be in the teens in most locations. The good news on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday though is that we are going to have lots of sunshine and just a light breeze, so that will at least help make it feel a bit warmer out there!

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy/Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph during the morning, then West 10-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 5-20 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 56

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Breezy/Windy and cold. Winds: West 10-25 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. Low: 24

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the morning. A lot cooler. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A lot cooler. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 42

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: West to NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 19

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 51 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 43 Low: 28

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Minor snow accumulations are possible. Windy and chilly. High: 46 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning. Light to moderate snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and cold. High: 38 Low: 13

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A lot colder. High: 35 Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder. High: 30 Low: 8

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and cold. High: 37 Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and cold. High: 34 Low: 13

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as cold. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as cold. High: 41

