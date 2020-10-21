St. Luke’s: Young adults are getting COVID-19 at the highest rate in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Idaho, and while the elderly are the most at risk for getting a severe case, they aren’t the ones getting infected the most.

According to the Idaho coronavirus website, almost half of all cases in the state are among individuals between 18 and 39 years old. One big factor for this can be due to the idea of “COVID fatigue” and people are going out and relaxing their precautions and contributing to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are seeing more and more cases in school-age children,” said Dr. Joshua Kern at St. Luke’s. “But again, the vast majority are in this young adult population.”

Kern added he believes one way to help get ahead of the virus is to work on getting an affordable fast test rather than more expensive limited tests even if they aren’t quite as accurate, to ensure more people can be tested.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.