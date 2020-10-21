Twin Falls community comes together to build bikes for Twin Falls youth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A nonprofit group, a local business and a group of volunteers came together Tuesday to build bikes for the youth in Twin Falls, and the organizer hopes the bikes will help kids get outside more, instead of being cooped up during these tough times.

On Tuesday afternoon at the Koto Brewing Co., people weren’t lining up to receive a cold beer, but to build bikes for Can’d Aid’s “Build a Bike for a Deserving Kid” project.

“So Can’d Aid is a nonprofit organization where we believe everybody has the ability to give back and do a little good,” said Sarah Leavitt, who is the director of operations and programs at Can’d Aid.

She said the reason behind the project is to get kids away from computer screens and TVs and out into the fresh air. Leavitt said. there has been a lot of studies that show the more a person is inside staring at a screen, the better chance there is the person’s mental health will start to suffer, leading to depression and anxiety.

“You get outside, and you get some fresh air and some recreation, and it shows all those troubling factors are reduced,” Leavitt said.

At the event, more than 50 volunteers came together to build 66 bikes for first and second graders at Bickel Elementary School in Twin Falls. Local resident Michael Curtis built 20 bikes by himself.

“I can probably build one in 15 minutes," Curtis said.” I have nothing better to do," he said chuckling and remarking he is almost 60 years old too.

Curtis said he thinks the project is great for kids and how it gets them outdoors. He said bikes have been a big part of his life, which is why he was attracted to the event. He has been working with bikes since he was 12 years old, and he also enjoys racing them too. Curtis said he thinks the event is also great for the local community.

“Everyone is staying home because of the coronavirus, time to get out and meet people,” Curtis said.

At the event, there were some funny moments, as people who weren’t accustomed to building bikes like Curtis were having issues putting them together. Molly Scott-Auth and Megan Smith, who were building bikes for their employer Children’s Therapy Place had a few mishaps.

“The handlebars were going backward. It was fine we fixed it,” Scott-Auth said, but she also admitted with a smile they put the wheels on backward twice.

However, Smith said when they got to build their second bike of the day, they were pros.

“We cut down our time from putting bikes together from 18 minutes down to less than 10(minutes),” said Scott with a smile and laugh.

Leavitt said this is Can’d Aids first time visiting Twin Falls, and she said the reason the nonprofit came to Twin Falls this year is because her parents live in the area. She thought this would be a good project to get the community involved in, and at the same time give back to Twin Falls youth.

Leavitt said her favorite part of the project is seeing the look on kids' faces when they receive the bikes.

“You get to see the kid’s faces light up... I think everyone remembers their first bicycle,” Leavitt said.

Eva Craner, who is the Public Relations Director for the Twin Falls School District, said a group of parents will be picking up bikes on Monday at 11 a.m., for the kids at Bickel Elementary School.

