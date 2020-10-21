Advertisement

Twin Falls County commissioners ask residents to play a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19

Commissioners concerned with rising cases in the county
Twin Falls Commissioners are concerned about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the county
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County Commissioners issued a press release Tuesday afternoon in relation to rising COVID-19 cases in the county. The press release reads:

“With the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls County and after consulting with the local health department and hospital personnel, the Twin Falls County Commissioners are asking that each citizen recognize their role in stopping the spread of this contagious virus. Each of us must do our part to protect ourselves and others around us. Please make sure you are using proper handwashing protocols, wear a mask when appropriate, and practice social distancing. The goal of doing these things is that we will be able to maintain a portion of our regular daily activities and ensure continued economic prosperity for our local businesses”.

All three Twin Fall County Commissioners signed the release and are thanking everyone for their support and cooperation during these difficult times.

