Twin Falls County commissioners want Elko County to reject proposed marijuana ordinance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County Commissioners say they “value their long and friendly relationship with Elko County,” but they are putting pen to a paper and requesting that the Elko County Commissioners reject the proposed ordinance to allow the sale of recreational marijuana in Jackpot, Nevada

The commissioners are mostly concerned about the location of the dispensary. Even though it will be in Elko’s jurisdiction, the dispensary will be located near the border of the two counties and states, and it will most likely have a direct impact on Southern Idaho.

The Twin Falls County Commissioners, all of whom have a background in law enforcement, are concerned the marijuana dispensary to be located in Jackpot will lead to an increase in drug-related crimes in Twin Falls County. Commissioner Brent Reinke wants to remind people that recreational marijuana is illegal in Idaho, and three ounces is considered a felony in the Gem State. The commissioners are also concerned the dispensary could lead to an increase in traffic accidents along Highway 93.

The commissioners said Tuesday that the county is already dealing with overcrowding in its jail and rising COVID-19 cases in the hospital, and the last thing the county and its residents need is one more obstacle to deal with.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said he knows some people like the idea of the dispensary and the economic prosperity it will bring to Jackpot, but he also said that he knows a lot or residents who are concerned about the dispensary and the potential problems it could bring with it to Southern Idaho.

