Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in farm equipment traffic collisions

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, allow for more time or find an alternate route
The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office is seeing an increase in traffic collisions with farm equipment and motor vehicles.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in traffic collisions between farm equipment and motor vehicles.

According to Idaho state statues, a vehicle used in agricultural or dairy operations is referred to as “an implement of husbandry.”

The sheriff’s office said there are several week lefts of harvest going on in the Magic Valley, and these farm vehicles will continue to be on the roads. In this time, the agency wants to remind both drivers of farm equipment and all other drivers to be very cognizant of each other and be patient with those hauling a heavy load.

“Over the course of the last several years, it seems like invariably we see somebody who dies because of there is some sort of collision between a motor vehicle and an implement of husbandry,” said Sgt. Ken Mencil with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Mencil said if drivers seem to notice a farming operation going on, they should plan ahead to either take a different route or give themselves extra time to get to where they need to go.

Agriculture Related Crashes It's that time of year, and The Sheriff's Office has responded to numerous crashes over the...

Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

