Valley upsets Declo, small school volleyball roundup

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 2A district championship got underway at Declo on Tuesday.

Valley defeated Wendell early on, 3-0, hoping to do the same to the Hornets.

The Vikings up 2-1 on the home team.

Declo sets up the offense, the set goes to Ellie Darrington in the middle, but she’s met by Justyce Schilz, who denied her request.

Hornets scrambling to chase down an errant pass, and with good teamwork, they manage to find the back line and keep the deficit to single digits.

Next play, Makenna Kohtz tips it over for Valley, Hornets respond, the set goes out to Macie Larsen but she’s blocked by Schilz who is a lot taller than me.

Valley would go onto win that set, and the match, upsetting the one seed, 3-1.

They’ll play for the championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Declo ended up playing Wendell again that night, eliminating the Trojans from contention. The Hornets must beat the Vikings twice for the title.

There is just one seed available to the 2A state championship being held at Buhl High School October 30-31.

1A DII

The Castleford Wolves have advanced to the 1A DII state championships at Burley High School October 30-31 after beating Carey in the district championship.

The Carey Panthers took on the Castleford Wolves at the 1A DII district championship on Tuesday. (KMVT)

Meanwhile, Dietrich and Sun Valley both stayed alive in contention. The Blue Devils will take on the Cutthroats on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game. The winner faces Carey at 7:30 for the second seed to state.

