Advertisement

Valley upsets Declo, small school volleyball roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 2A district championship got underway at Declo on Tuesday.

Valley defeated Wendell early on, 3-0, hoping to do the same to the Hornets.

The Vikings up 2-1 on the home team.

Declo sets up the offense, the set goes to Ellie Darrington in the middle, but she’s met by Justyce Schilz, who denied her request.

Hornets scrambling to chase down an errant pass, and with good teamwork, they manage to find the back line and keep the deficit to single digits.

Next play, Makenna Kohtz tips it over for Valley, Hornets respond, the set goes out to Macie Larsen but she’s blocked by Schilz who is a lot taller than me.

Valley would go onto win that set, and the match, upsetting the one seed, 3-1.

They’ll play for the championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Declo ended up playing Wendell again that night, eliminating the Trojans from contention. The Hornets must beat the Vikings twice for the title.

There is just one seed available to the 2A state championship being held at Buhl High School October 30-31.

1A DII

The Castleford Wolves have advanced to the 1A DII state championships at Burley High School October 30-31 after beating Carey in the district championship.

The Carey Panthers took on the Castleford Wolves at the 1A DII district championship on Tuesday.
The Carey Panthers took on the Castleford Wolves at the 1A DII district championship on Tuesday.(KMVT)

Meanwhile, Dietrich and Sun Valley both stayed alive in contention. The Blue Devils will take on the Cutthroats on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game. The winner faces Carey at 7:30 for the second seed to state.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Valley upsets Declo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley defeated Declo 3-1 in the 2A district semi-final.

Sports

3A volleyball: Filer, Kimberly advance to district championship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Filer never beat Kimberly in conference play, but they won when it mattered most, in districts. Now the Wildcats are just a match away from state.

Sports

Filer, Kimberly to face off in district championship

Updated: 1 hours ago
Filer made better decisions offensively, while Kimberly struggled to find holes and keep balls in bounds and the Wildcats advance to the district championship, winning this battle 3-2.

Sports

Raft River girls cross country team has big aspirations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Raft River hasn’t fielded a girls cross country team since 1999 and now they’re hoping to take home the district championship on Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

Raft River Trojans girls cross country

Updated: 12 hours ago
Raft River hasn’t fielded a girls cross country team since 1999 and now they’re hoping to take home the district championship on Wednesday.

Sports

CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing. After three fall events, the Golden

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:26 AM MDT
CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing. After three fall events, the Golden Eagle men are atop the Rocky Mountain Region standings

Sports

Dietrich, Sun Valley Community School stave off elimination

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:43 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Dietrich and Sun Valley keep their seasons alive after sweeping their opponents.

Sports

Dietrich, Sun Valley stay alive after facing elimination

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:12 AM MDT
Sun Valley swept Hagerman in the elimination round at Castleford High School.

Sports

Lighthouse holds off Murtaugh to advance to district championship

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:00 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Lighthouse's Kynlee Thornton had 30 kills in the five-set thriller.

Sports

Lions hold off Red Devils in five

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:50 PM MDT
Lighthouse beat Murtaugh in five sets, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-9.