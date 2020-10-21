Advertisement

Woman records racist rant in parking lot dispute

‘Just please, be kind to one another’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAILS GATE, N.Y. (News 12) – A man’s racist parking lot tirade against a Columbian American mother is turning heads across the internet.

“You’re a stupid, ignorant (expletive) and you don’t belong in this country because you’re an illegal,” the man said in the video recorded by the woman.

The outburst followed a parking dispute.

“I hope your (expletive) kid dies. How about that? I hope he dies of leukemia and suffers a long time,” he continued.

The woman was headed into the store for her son’s favorite cereal.

“He just started cursing at me. You (expletive),” she said. “I had Max in the car and he dropped to the floor and put his hands on his ears.”

The woman, a longtime Orange County resident from Colombia, said the incident was prompted by a parking dispute. She said the man called her a “Biden supporter.”

“What does he know about me? He knows nothing,” she said. “Just because he assumed I’m an immigrant and because I have an accent, he assumed all that, he went with it.”

The woman said she recorded the verbal attack to stand up for herself and added it’s not the first time she’s been called names in public because of her ethnicity.

“It’s the climate,” she said. “We have this hate going among the two political parties.”

The woman said she hopes her experience will serve as a lesson in humanity.

“Just please, be kind to one another,” she said.

Police say they’re investigating the incident. So far, no charges have been filed.

The man in the video was not reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

National Politics

Man accused of threatening Biden, Harris in note to neighbor

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Maryland man was charged Wednesday with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.

Coronavirus

St. Luke’s: Young adults are getting COVID-19 at the highest rate in Idaho

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Idaho, and while the elderly are the most at risk for getting a severe case, they aren’t the ones getting infected the most.

National

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

News

Twin Falls County commissioners want Elko County to reject proposed marijuana ordinance

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sale of recreational marijuana in Jackpot could lead to problems for Twin Falls County.

National Politics

Pandemic relief talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

News

National Drug Take Back Day slated for Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The South Central Public Health District has partnered with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to hold the event in a drive-thru manor.

News

Twin Falls City Council asks for the public’s help in stopping the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hospital is reaching capacity, patients may soon have to be transferred.

National

Colo. man protects home from wildfire with garden hose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KUSA Staff
The Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado has burned for more than two months and is the largest in the state’s history.