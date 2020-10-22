Advertisement

District volleyball recap

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:17 AM MDT
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Burley is state bound after knocking off Twin Falls, 3-1 (25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 25-20) in the 4A district championship.

In the loss for the Bruins; Addison Fullmer 12 kills, 12 digs, Brinley Solosabal 9 kills, Brinley Iverson 8 kills. Piper Newton had 34 assists & 6 aces.

Minico and Wood River played right afterwards in an elimination game.

Haleigh Hartley serving for the Spartans, Wolverines set up the offense and Willa Laski gets the kill for Wood River.

Moments later, the overfeed gets blocked by the six footer, Paige Madsen.

Spartans looking for a spark, and Shari Tanner delivers, a little trickery for the junior setter, a 6-5 ballgame in favor of Minico.

Carlie Latta, the freshman back to serve for the Spartans and her serve results in an ace.

The Spartans pull off the upset of the three seed and advance to play Twin Falls. The Bruins end up salvaging the second and final seed to state, after the 3-1 final.

The 4A state tournament will be held at Kimberly High School from October 30-31.

1A DI CHAMPIONSHIP

Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-12): Kynlee Thornton posted 25 kills in the district championship for the Lions. Lauren Gomez added 20 digs. Maddy Shetler had 23 assists.

Lighthouse is gearing up for the state tournament at Jerome High School, October 30-31.

The No. 4 Hornets upset the No. 2 Red Devils 3-2 in the loser-out game in order to face LC in the championship. The Hornets will now compete in a state play-in game slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. against the three seed from District III. The location is Mountain Home High School.

3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Filer 3, Kimberly 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-18) Filer defends its 3A district title and will take the No. 1 seed to the 3A state tournament, held at Twin Falls High School. The Bulldogs have to go to Pocatello on Saturday and win out a state play-in game in order to join the Wildcats at the tournament. Game time is set for 1 p.m. against the second seed out of District V/VI.

