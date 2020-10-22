Advertisement

Doctor: Hearing checks important as people age

People with hearing loss tend to withdraw and self-isolate, which can lead to depression and loneliness
October is National Audiology Awareness Monoth
October is National Audiology Awareness Monoth(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 30 million Americans have hearing loss and as they age. It is important to pay close attention to their hearing as well as having it checked.

“Probably after 65, probably getting it checked every couple of years, honestly,” said Mary Konneker, an audiologist with St. Luke’s. “Once we’ve determined the hearing loss we want to watch it once a year.”

Noticing hearing loss can be as simple as having to ask others to repeat themselves or speak louder, but some are less obvious to notice.

“Often people with hearing loss will withdraw from social situations, they may not even make plans,” said Dr. Laurel Christensen, the chief audiology officer of GN Hearing. “When there are people around they may be the first to leave the room because it becomes hard to hear when a lot of people are talking.”

And when people with hearing loss withdraw and self-isolate it can lead to depression and loneliness, which is an issue with our senior community. If hearing loss is not addressed, it can even cause issues with the brain leading to dementia or Alzheimer’s because when people isolate and don’t interact with others or even get out and about, the brain isn’t getting activity either.

“All of that is reduced," Konneker said. “So then the brain isn’t moving and learning and doing things. I’ve always described the brain as use it or lose it.”

While there has been a certain stigma around hearing loss and hearing aids, doctors say the loss of social activity is much worse for someone’s well-being.

“I can assure you the hearing aid technology is so good you don’t want to wait," Christensen said. “You want to get help so you can live the life you want to live.”

October is National Audiology Awareness Month. To take a free online hearing test visit resound.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Northern Idaho may send new virus cases to Seattle, Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials say people with COVID-19 in Northern Idaho soon may have to be sent to Seattle or Portland, Oregon, because the region’s hospitals are nearing capacity.

State

Idaho’s coronavirus cases spike again, doctors urge action

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho is seeing its largest coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 46.5% percent over the past two weeks.

News

Doctor explains hospital capacity at Magic Valley hospital

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Putting you first, KMVT talked with doctor Joshua Kerns, the VP of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River to break down the numbers and explains the numbers are more complex than you might think.

State

Idaho estimates resident death count increased beyond virus

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho state officials estimate hundreds of more residents have died than in a normal year, even without counting fatalities that are attributed to the coronavirus

Latest News

Coronavirus

St. Luke’s: Young adults are getting COVID-19 at the highest rate in Idaho

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Idaho, and while the elderly are the most at risk for getting a severe case, they aren’t the ones getting infected the most.

Fit And Well Idaho

PA: Chronic stress takes a toll on the body

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:56 AM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
While some stress is normal in your every day life, if stress stays around for too long, it can cause you to have some other health problems.

Coronavirus

Twin Falls School District provides latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:41 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School District has provided numbers and plan on COVID-19

Fit And Well Idaho

How stress can take a toll on your body

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:22 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Diabetes and High Blood Pressure can be side effects of chronic stress.

State

Schools in Washington state, Idaho report COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Several school districts in Washington state and Idaho have chosen not to report COVID-19 cases at their schools since opening in August, painting an incomplete picture of how the virus is affecting students.

State

3rd Idaho inmate dies of COVID-19 in Arizona hospital

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:47 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
A third Idaho inmate died of COVID-19 Saturday after being hospitalized in Arizona.