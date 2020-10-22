New Buhl businesses describe reasons for joining the community

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The city of Buhl continues to see a noticeable amount of growth with the addition of new businesses coming into the area.

As KMVT has previously reported, Buhl is seeing a lot of people moving into the area. Along with some of the largest subdivision growth it has seen in years.

One new addition is the recent opening of Book Haven, which is a book store, bakery and coffee shop. Putting you first KMVT spoke with the owner on Wednesday to find out what drew her to the area and how business has been so far.

“I can say that I have been really well received,” said owner Valencia Paulus. “It is two weeks today and I had a goal and I passed those goals of what I needed to do in order to meet expenses, so I would say that I’m really happy for just being here two weeks.”

She mentioned the partnerships and comradery between the small local businesses across the city of Buhl.

“Just the accessibility to a building that wasn’t too outrageously expensive, and then just the growing area here in Buhl,” Paulus said.

Some businesses along Main Street and Broadway Avenue are also seeing an increase in foot traffic. The area has also drawn in a new restaurant, Domino’s — expected to be open in around four to six months.

“This is my eighth location, and I own a lot of stores and small towns,” said Domino’s pizza franchise owner Chad Bittner. “I’m from a small town and we just like to give back to the small town communities, and it is kind of where we fit it in. It’s kind of my niche.”

This new location, hopes to help out the community through fundraisers and to provide around 15 to 20 jobs.

“I think that over the next few years that Buhl is going to start grow, and I think it is going to be a good place for us to be,” Bittner said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.