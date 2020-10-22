Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Ida Gold Farms uses technology to stay ahead

The third-generation farm focuses on dairy
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Ida Gold Farms spreads through multiple locations and multiple generations.

“My grandfather started it and my father and my uncle farmed their whole life," said Ida Gold Farms partner Todd Gerratt. "I have six partners.”

Gerratt’s son and four cousins help run the “measly" operation that is centered in Burley and reaches Raft River.

“We have between 14,000 and 16,000 animals," Gerratt said. "We farm between 9,000 and 10,000 acres.”

Ida Gold focuses its operation on dairy farming. The newest project, a robotic barn.

“The cows milk when they want, they don’t get pushed around," Gerratt said. "They live in this barn all the time. Climate-controlled barn, they actually sleep on water beds.”

Not every cow is special enough to be in the robot barn, and Ida Gold has multiple nonrobotic farms.

The farm also grows its own alfalfa and corn silage for feed as well as potatoes and wheat.

“It’s all kind of integrated with the whole company, Gerratt said. "We have different parts of the family as different farm managers.”

Gerratt enjoys being able to work with his family, depending on the day of course. Being a farmer is a part of who he is.

“For all of us in agriculture, we are addicted to the lifestyle, it’s what we grew up with," Gerratt said. "It’s what we want to do and it’s kind of born and bred into us.”

