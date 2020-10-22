Shoshone Chamber of Commerce seeks to add new members

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce is looking to add new members and support small local business.

KMVT caught up with the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce President Payson Reese who said there is a lot of business out there that could use some help promoting themselves.

Currently the chamber has about 30 members and would love to have more members join.

“We’re are a very historic town to the Magic Valley," Reese said. “We are right smack in the middle of the state to where you can go north, south, east and west to multiple tourist attractions to the state. So we see a lot of travel.”

The chamber also mentions the importance to get out and shop local during this time of uncertainty.

