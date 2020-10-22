Advertisement

Shoshone Chamber of Commerce seeks to add new members

The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce is looking to add new members and support small local business.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce is looking to add new members and support small local business.

KMVT caught up with the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce President Payson Reese who said there is a lot of business out there that could use some help promoting themselves.

Currently the chamber has about 30 members and would love to have more members join.

Happy Thursday everyone! The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce is running a membership special for the rest of the month of...

Posted by Shoshone Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 15, 2020

“We’re are a very historic town to the Magic Valley," Reese said. “We are right smack in the middle of the state to where you can go north, south, east and west to multiple tourist attractions to the state. So we see a lot of travel.”

The chamber also mentions the importance to get out and shop local during this time of uncertainty.

