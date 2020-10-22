South central health district hosts press conference following heightened risk assessment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Six of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now in the critical risk level regarding COVID-19 cases.

Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties are all listed in the critical risk level, with Camas County in the high risk level. Blaine County not included, as it uses different metrics.

The area has seen a surge in recent weeks in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Health and government officials have implored residents to do their part to help stop the spread of the disease by washing hands, wearing a face mask, avoid large gatherings and staying home when they are sick.

The heath district is hosting a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to hear from a variety of community leaders and health professionals, including:

Melody Bowyer, SCPHD District Director

Dr. Joshua Kern, Vice President of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome, and Wood River

Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator

Statement from Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital

Linda Montgomery, SCPHD Board of Health Chair

Suzanne Hawkins, Mayor of Twin Falls City

Dr. L. Dean Fisher, President of CSI

Dr. Brady Dickinson, Superintendent of Twin Falls School District

Shawn Bariger and Doug Stokes, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce

Dale Ducommun, Clif Bar General Manager

Video from the press conference will be added when it becomes available.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

