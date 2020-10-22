Advertisement

South central health district hosts press conference following heightened risk assessment

The area has seen a surge in recent weeks in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
South Central Public Health Distinct is hosing a press conference following the weekly release of its health risk assessment related to COVID-19.
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Six of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now in the critical risk level regarding COVID-19 cases.

Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties are all listed in the critical risk level, with Camas County in the high risk level. Blaine County not included, as it uses different metrics.

The area has seen a surge in recent weeks in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Health and government officials have implored residents to do their part to help stop the spread of the disease by washing hands, wearing a face mask, avoid large gatherings and staying home when they are sick.

The heath district is hosting a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to hear from a variety of community leaders and health professionals, including:

  • Melody Bowyer, SCPHD District Director
  • Dr. Joshua Kern, Vice President of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome, and Wood River
  • Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator
  • Statement from Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital
  • Linda Montgomery, SCPHD Board of Health Chair
  • Suzanne Hawkins, Mayor of Twin Falls City
  • Dr. L. Dean Fisher, President of CSI
  • Dr. Brady Dickinson, Superintendent of Twin Falls School District
  • Shawn Bariger and Doug Stokes, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce
  • Dale Ducommun, Clif Bar General Manager

Video from the press conference will be added when it becomes available.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

