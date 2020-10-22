Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, October 22, 2020

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 10am today. The temperatures this morning are going to be near or below freezing, and these near to below freezing temperatures could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken. These near to below freezing temperatures could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any exposed pipes and/or sprinkler systems that you may have.

Now for more information about the Freeze Warning, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

It is going to be a lot cooler today than it was yesterday as high temperatures today are only going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this morning in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This wind is going to diminish as we go through the day though, and by this afternoon, we are just going to have a light breeze out there. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions today in all locations.

Tonight is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the night as a disturbance begins to pass by our area. It is also going to be really cold tonight as lows are going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations, and all locations are going to have a hard freeze tonight, which means that the 2020 growing season is officially going to end tonight for all agricultural areas within Southern Idaho.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and cool/chilly temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night, generally after midnight, in the Wood River Valley, and there is a slight chance of rain showers tomorrow night, mainly after midnight, in the Magic Valley as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Saturday, generally during the morning, in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers around on Saturday in the Magic Valley as this storm system passes through our area. Some snow showers are also possible on Saturday in the higher elevations in the Magic Valley. Now regarding snow accumulations, the higher elevations where no one lives could see a couple of inches of snow, but most higher elevation towns/cities within Southern Idaho are going to see less than 2 inches of snow, and a lot of that snow accumulation is going to be on grassy surfaces. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected. It is also going to be cool/chilly on Saturday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy/windy on Saturday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Significantly colder temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs on these two days are only going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 20 to 25 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be really cold Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday night as lows on these three nights are going to be in the teens in a lot of locations. The good news on Sunday and Monday though is that we are going to have mostly sunny skies, so that will at least help make it feel a bit warmer out there! For the most part, we are also going to be dry on these two days, but there is a slight chance that we could see a few snow showers Sunday morning.

The temperatures are then going to warm up a lot on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. We are also going to have lots of sunshine in all locations on both of these days.

TODAY (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the morning. A lot cooler. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A stray rain and/or snow shower is possible during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. Winds: North to South 5-15 mph. High: 42

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Cold. Winds: SSW to SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 20

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy and cool. Winds: SE to ENE 5-10 mph. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Winds: NE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 45

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. A little breezy after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSE to SW 5-20 mph. Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 30

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around in the lower elevations and some scattered rain and snow showers around in the higher elevations. Light snow accumulations are possible in the higher elevations. Windy and cool. High: 52 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and chilly. High: 42 Low: 13

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. A LOT colder and a little breezy. High: 35 Low: 14

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. A lot colder. High: 30 Low: 8

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 38 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 35 Low: 16

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as cold. High: 46 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Not as cold. High: 43 Low: 22

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 51

