Wendell runner has sights set on state title

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Wendell runner boasts the top time for the state in the her classification and on Wednesday, a pair of Division I commits helped push her to the finish line at the district championships in Gooding.

Jessica Duran defended her title at the Fourth District 2A meet.

Duran followed the Christensen siblings of Raft River, who went first and second for the 1A classification.

The Wendell sophomore has the fastest time for 2A girls at 18.43, a mark she recorded earlier this season at the Charger Classic in Meridian. She’s 14th overall for all classifications.

And after all, why not have future Utah State Aggies pushing you to do your best?

Duran said, “the Christensens' really push me and it’s really fun to race with them. I just got to be really smart at practice this week and easy runs easy, hard runs go hard and just be mentally prepared too.”

Team championships went to Raft River, Valley and Kimberly.

Lucy Whitney won individually for the Bulldogs.

BOYS:

Garrett Christensen has never won the district championship, but that changed on Wednesday. The Valley senior going out with style. And his teammate, Kyle Christensen followed right behind him. They helped the Vikings win the 2A championship.

Leading the 1A classification, Leo Magana out of Oakley, who like Garrett, won his first ever district meet.

For 3A, Gooding’s Owen Rogers won the district meet, repeating as the champion. And Buhl takes the team championship.

