Citizens put together petition to have Hagerman mayor recalled

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Thursday a petition to have Hagerman mayor Alan Jay recalled from office, was handed into the Gooding County Clerks office.

The petition has 15 reasons listed on it why a group of Hagerman residents wants Jay recalled from office. Some of them include: misuse and abuse of power, puts own agenda before the interest of the city, and misappropriation of funds.

recall petition (SK)

KMVT reported back in August that a group of residents were upset with Jay for unilaterally closing down the city park due to COVID-19 concerns without discussing it with the city council and getting public feedback from residents.

Denise Gill, who is the Gooding County Clerk, said the petition has 22 signatures (20 required), which is enough for her office to verify the signatures and then send it back to the city clerk of Hagerman. Gill said once the city clerk gets it and presents it to the mayor he has up to five days to resign from office or take it to a recall vote.

Gill said if Jay chooses not to resign, another petition would have to be circulated and it would have to garner 20 percent of the registered voters from the last election to get on the March ballot.

For Jay to be recalled the measure would have to get as many votes or greater from the election that got Jay elected to office.

