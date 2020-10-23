District IV boys soccer teams sweep day one of state championships

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KMVT) - Canyon Ridge tangled with Century in the first round. Mind you, there were only three losses between these clubs entering Thursday’s match.

Diamondbacks holding onto a 2-1 lead, when a long cross from the Riverhawks' Alimasi Jamari finds the top corner of the net for the equalizer. We’re tied at 2.

Later in the half, same score, a nice pass from Jamari to Michael de la Torre sets up another Canyon Ridge goal.

And the Riverhawks hold the Diamondbacks scoreless in the second half, winning 5-2.

Canyon Ridge will face Blackfoot in the semi-final on Friday at 3 p.m. at Bonneville High School.

Meanwhile, Jerome shut out Bishop Kelly, 3-0, shocking the undefeated Knights.

The Tigers advance to the 4A state semi-final where they’ll face Vallivue Friday at 1 p.m. at Bonneville High School.

3A

Gooding opened the 3A tournament with Timberlake up in Post Falls.

Second half, no score, until Breken Clarke finding the far left-hand side of the net, the Senators the first ones to strike.

Little bit later in the game, same score and Andrew Gonzalez attempts a free kick...

The dribbler goes past the defenders and Gooding now up 2-0.

The Senators advance to the state semi-final on Friday after the 3-0 win, where they’ll face Weiser at two o’clock local time. Staying in Post Falls, the two-time defending state champion Sun Valley Cutthroats knock off a very tough American Falls team, 2-1.

They’ll battle CDA Charter at 4 p.m. in the semi-final.

