ISP investigating after two found dead in Bellevue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho State Police is investigating a possible murder-suicide in Bellevue.

ISP detectives were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street in Bellevue Thursday night shortly after 8:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they located the bodies of two deceased individuals, a man and woman, inside the business.

The incident is currently being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Investigators say it appears both individuals were well known to each other.

ISP detectives are working with the Blaine County Coroner on the investigation.

Names of the deceased will be released by the Coroner’s office upon notification of next of kin.

