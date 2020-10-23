Advertisement

Many face food insecurity amid pandemic

54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020.
Food insecurity is a major concern amid COVID-19
Food insecurity is a major concern amid COVID-19(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Due to both the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in the country more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020.

In the Gem state the over 200 thousand suffer from food insecurity alone according to Feeding America. This year we’ve seen just how quickly someone can fall out of food security and not know where their next meal will come from. While many people do want to do their part to help some may not know the best foods to donate. When donating it is important to remember while fresh foods are always welcome to food pantries foods that will last are the best and you may not know the situation of the person in need. Some may not currently have a home and proper refrigeration.

“So I always say to people, think about what you would need if you were displaced what you would want," said Simon Majumdar, chef and partner of Convoy of Hope. "Dried goods are amazing, canned goods are amazing. Sometimes we talk about canned goods and we think they’re not going to be as nutritious, but they’re absolutely packed with nutrition. Things that you can use for multiple purposes, something likes oats that you could use for cereals in the morning with fruit to give you real nourishment then could use as breading later on.”

To find out more about donating and food insecurity visit their website Convoyofhope.org/simon.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls School District holds special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School District held a special board meeting Friday morning to discuss the schools COVID-19 risk level

News

ISP investigating after two found dead in Bellevue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
ISP detectives were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street in Bellevue Thursday night shortly after 8:00 p.m.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 950 new, probable cases seven new deaths reported

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 950 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Wednesday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 56,600.

News

South central health district hosts press conference following heightened risk assessment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
The area has seen a surge in recent weeks in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Now six of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now in the critical risk level regarding COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

Health

Doctor: Hearing checks important as people age

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
October is National Audiology Awareness Month and it's a great time to get your hearing checked

State

Northern Idaho may send new virus cases to Seattle, Portland

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:38 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Health officials say people with COVID-19 in Northern Idaho soon may have to be sent to Seattle or Portland, Oregon, because the region’s hospitals are nearing capacity.

News

Shoshone Chamber of Commerce seeks to add new members

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce is looking to add new members and support small local business.

News

New Buhl businesses describe reasons for joining the community

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Buhl continues to see a noticeable amount of growth with the addition of new businesses coming into the area. Book Haven owner Valencia Paulus appreciates the comradery and partnership among business owners in the area.

News

Salute to Farmers: Ida Gold Farms uses technology to stay ahead

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:51 PM MDT
Salute to Farmers: Ida Gold Farms uses technology to stay ahead. The third-generation farm focuses on dairy

News

COVID-19 shapes decisions for students after high school

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:41 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
College of Southern Idaho Student Body President Angel Montes De Oca says his brother went to Boise State for his freshman year.