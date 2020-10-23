Many face food insecurity amid pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Due to both the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in the country more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020.

In the Gem state the over 200 thousand suffer from food insecurity alone according to Feeding America. This year we’ve seen just how quickly someone can fall out of food security and not know where their next meal will come from. While many people do want to do their part to help some may not know the best foods to donate. When donating it is important to remember while fresh foods are always welcome to food pantries foods that will last are the best and you may not know the situation of the person in need. Some may not currently have a home and proper refrigeration.

“So I always say to people, think about what you would need if you were displaced what you would want," said Simon Majumdar, chef and partner of Convoy of Hope. "Dried goods are amazing, canned goods are amazing. Sometimes we talk about canned goods and we think they’re not going to be as nutritious, but they’re absolutely packed with nutrition. Things that you can use for multiple purposes, something likes oats that you could use for cereals in the morning with fruit to give you real nourishment then could use as breading later on.”

To find out more about donating and food insecurity visit their website Convoyofhope.org/simon.

