Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, October 23, 2020

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, the northern part of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and the southern part of Minidoka County from 2pm until 8pm tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 45+ mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have pretty nice fall weather today as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, just a light breeze, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around, mainly after midnight, in the Wood River Valley, and increasing clouds with a few isolated rain showers around after midnight in the Magic Valley as a storm system begins to approach our area. Some light snow accumulations are also possible tonight in the Wood River Valley. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also going to pick up as we go through the night tonight as sustained wind speeds after midnight are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the morning, in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers around tomorrow in the Magic Valley as this storm system passes through our area. Some snow showers are also possible tomorrow in the higher elevations in the Magic Valley. Now regarding snow accumulations tomorrow, little to no snow accumulation is expected in locations with an elevation less than 5500 feet; 0 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations with an elevation between 5500 and 7000 feet; and 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations with an elevation greater than 7000 feet. It is also going to be cool/chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be windy tomorrow as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph.

Some isolated snow showers are then possible tomorrow night as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area, and a coating to an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible in locations that do see some of this snow. It is also going to be really cold tomorrow night as low temperatures are going to be in the low to mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper teens and low 20s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow night as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Much colder temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs on these two days are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 20 to 25 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be really cold Sunday night and Monday night as lows Sunday night are going to be in the single digits and teens in a lot of locations, and lows Monday night are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s in most locations. The good news on Sunday and Monday though is that we are going to have mainly sunny skies, so that will at least help make it feel a bit warmer out there! For the most part, we are also going to be dry on these two days, but there is a slight chance that we could see a few snow showers Sunday morning.

The temperatures are then going to warm up a lot on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions in all locations on all three of these days.

TODAY (FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and cool. Winds: SE to ENE 5-15 mph. High: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Winds: NNE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 45

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a few isolated rain showers around after midnight. Becoming breezy after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSE to SW 5-20 mph. Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around, mainly after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Cold. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 30

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around in the lower elevations and some scattered rain and snow showers around in the higher elevations. Light snow accumulations are possible in the higher elevations. Windy and cool. Winds: West 15-35 mph. High: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy/Windy and chilly. Winds: West 10-30 mph. High: 46

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: NW 10-20 mph before midnight, then NE 5-20 mph after midnight. Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and frigid. Winds: NNE 10-20 mph. Low: 14

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers, mainly during the morning. A LOT colder and a little breezy. High: 34 Low: 14

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy and A LOT colder. High: 31 Low: 9

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 39 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 36 Low: 18

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A lot warmer. High: 50 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 45 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 56 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 51 Low: 27

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 55

