St. Luke’s Magic Valley temporarily stops admitting children

This is to help staff manage the increase in COVID-19 patients.
St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls (Source: KMVT)
St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -St. Luke’s Magic Valley has announced they are temporarily no longer admitting kids.

The hospital made the announcement that those children who need hospitalization will instead be transferred to St. Luke’s Children in Boise.

However, they will continue to admit newborns, and infants who need to be administered into the NICU.

On Twitter, St. Luke’s said this is to help staff manage the increase in COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

