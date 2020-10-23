Twin Falls School District holds special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School district held a special board meeting Friday morning after the South Central Public Health District released their latest COVID-19 risk assessment, moving much of Southern Idaho to the critical level.

The board met to discuss if they should move from their risk level from orange to red as well. The board said there were several factors that went into their decision and after careful consideration they will remain in the orange category for now. One reason they came to this decision was that they have only been in the orange category for just over a week and they, along with the health district, feel that isn’t enough time to know how well those precautions were doing at preventing COVID-19 spread in the schools.

“That was just one component of having just moved into the orange," said Brady Dickinson, Superintendent of Twin Falls School District. "The other major factor is what we’ve seen in terms of spread within the school. Going to the orange, again we’ve only been in it for a little over a week, but we saw an 80 percent reduction in student cases. If that’s any indication of the trend we feel like the orange schedule definitely has, so far, shown that it’s help to reduce spread.”

Dickinson added they do have some staff that is currently out and at this time that is his biggest concern in terms of the schools being open.

He added they recognize that when schools are closed for any length of time and it’s frustrating and they want to thank parents for their efforts to juggle their kid’s school and work and thank the teachers for their hard work as they manage this hybrid learning system.

