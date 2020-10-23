Advertisement

Twin Falls School District holds special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

“We saw an 80 percent reduction in student cases.”
Twin Falls School District holds special meeting regarding COVID-19 risk level
Twin Falls School District holds special meeting regarding COVID-19 risk level(Garrett Hottle)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School district held a special board meeting Friday morning after the South Central Public Health District released their latest COVID-19 risk assessment, moving much of Southern Idaho to the critical level.

The board met to discuss if they should move from their risk level from orange to red as well. The board said there were several factors that went into their decision and after careful consideration they will remain in the orange category for now. One reason they came to this decision was that they have only been in the orange category for just over a week and they, along with the health district, feel that isn’t enough time to know how well those precautions were doing at preventing COVID-19 spread in the schools.

“That was just one component of having just moved into the orange," said Brady Dickinson, Superintendent of Twin Falls School District. "The other major factor is what we’ve seen in terms of spread within the school. Going to the orange, again we’ve only been in it for a little over a week, but we saw an 80 percent reduction in student cases. If that’s any indication of the trend we feel like the orange schedule definitely has, so far, shown that it’s help to reduce spread.”

Dickinson added they do have some staff that is currently out and at this time that is his biggest concern in terms of the schools being open.

He added they recognize that when schools are closed for any length of time and it’s frustrating and they want to thank parents for their efforts to juggle their kid’s school and work and thank the teachers for their hard work as they manage this hybrid learning system.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many face food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
More than 54 million Americans may experience food insecurity and over 200, 000 Idahoans.

News

ISP investigating after two found dead in Bellevue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
ISP detectives were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street in Bellevue Thursday night shortly after 8:00 p.m.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 950 new, probable cases seven new deaths reported

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 950 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Wednesday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 56,600.

News

South central health district hosts press conference following heightened risk assessment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
The area has seen a surge in recent weeks in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Now six of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now in the critical risk level regarding COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

Health

Doctor: Hearing checks important as people age

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
October is National Audiology Awareness Month and it's a great time to get your hearing checked

State

Northern Idaho may send new virus cases to Seattle, Portland

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:38 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Health officials say people with COVID-19 in Northern Idaho soon may have to be sent to Seattle or Portland, Oregon, because the region’s hospitals are nearing capacity.

News

Shoshone Chamber of Commerce seeks to add new members

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce is looking to add new members and support small local business.

News

New Buhl businesses describe reasons for joining the community

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Buhl continues to see a noticeable amount of growth with the addition of new businesses coming into the area. Book Haven owner Valencia Paulus appreciates the comradery and partnership among business owners in the area.

News

Salute to Farmers: Ida Gold Farms uses technology to stay ahead

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:51 PM MDT
Salute to Farmers: Ida Gold Farms uses technology to stay ahead. The third-generation farm focuses on dairy

News

COVID-19 shapes decisions for students after high school

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:41 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
College of Southern Idaho Student Body President Angel Montes De Oca says his brother went to Boise State for his freshman year.