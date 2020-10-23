Twin Falls shocks Bishop Kelly; girls soccer roundup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls girls soccer player played a key role at the 4A state championships on Thursday.

Kaylin Bailey, better known as “Chowder” on her team, nailed this crucial free kick that went off the leg of a Knight defender and the Bruins upset the knights of Bishop Kelly, in the quarterfinal round.

The junior midfielder actually delivered all of the goals in the 3-2 win.

Twin Falls head coach Katie Kauffman had never beaten Bishop Kelly until Thursday. To put it in perspective, they lost to Bishop Kelly 3-0 in the 2018 semi-final. In 2012, they fell to the Knights 3-1 in the semi-final. The Bruins fell to the Boise school in 2010 in the quarterfinal, 2-1. In 2009, they dropped the first state match 7-0 to the Knights.

The Bruins will now face Middleton Friday at 1 p.m. in the semi-final at Hillcrest High School.

Later in the day, Canyon Ridge took on Preston.

Abigail Lyon played a ball into the box. It went off the arm of a Riverhawk defender, the referee awarded a penalty for the Indians. Addison Moser stepped up to take it, she converted it to put Preston up 2-0 in the second half.

The Indians hold off a late Riverhawk comeback, winning 2-1.

Canyon Ridge faces Skyline on Friday at 11 a.m. in a loser-out game.

3A

Now we leave Idaho Falls and head to Post Falls and it was a tough day for our local 3A teams.

Kimberly had to face the four-time defending state champion Coeur d’Alene Charter and they showed why they’ve been the best, in the 11-0 defeat.

The Bulldogs hope to bounce back on Friday when they face Teton in a loser-out match at 9 a.m.

Sun Valley and Sugar-Salem went into overtime, but the Diggers pulled out the 1-0 win.

The Cutthroats look to stay in contention for a trophy when they play Timberlake at 11.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.