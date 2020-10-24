Advertisement

Chobani’s Community Impact Grant awards money to Magic Valley organizations

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Chobani has announced the recipients of their 2020 community impact grants. 4 organizations throughout the Magic Valley were recognized.

“It’s another great way that Chobani gives back to the Magic Valley community,” said Cara Nielson with the Idaho Community Foundation. “They actually commit about $200,000 dollars a year to support local non-profit organizations that are providing economic opportunity to individuals, families and community members.”

This year, Latinos in Action was one of the grant recipients.

“It’s an elective course, it’s leadership, service learning, college and career ready,” said Jose Enriquez who founded Lationos in Action. “Our goal is to help our Latino youth, and 20% of the class can also be non-latino, but help our Latino youth get into college or career, prepare them for that, and we do it through leadership and service.”

With the $45,000 dollar grant over two years, Latinos in Action will be able to expand into more Magic Valley Schools.

“We are going to help schools who normally couldn’t fund the programming, and help them also with conferences and leadership activities, and training for the teacher, training for the school,” said Enriques.

The Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind was awarded $55,000 dollars from Chobani that they will use to start a food bus.

“We’re hoping to use it as a training opportunity to teach transition skills, life skills, work skills, and also to partner with other magic valley businesses,” said Kristy Buffington, a post-secondary transition coordinator.

With the students working in the food bus, they will be ready to get a job.

We are hoping that through this food bus that will open up other opportunities for these students and other Magic Valley employers, and it will help increase some of the employment challenges that deaf and blind people currently face," said Buffington.

All of the recipients are grateful to Chobani for the grants.

The other two organizations are Jannus Inc. with $75,000 and Region IV Development Association with $25,000.

