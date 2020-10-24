Advertisement

Gooding beats Kimberly in a thriller to take the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference crown

Senators win 36-35 in overtime after going for two.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Undefeated Kimberly taking on host Gooding in KMVT’s game of the week. Winner wins the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.

“You come to this game every year and you know it’s going to be a battle and so it’s preparing your kids to play four quarters of football," Kimberly Head Football Coach Rich Bishop said. "Like we talk to them about, it’s about executing, executing your gameplan, being disciplined and trying to be the most physical team on the field.”

In the first half, it was all Senators. On the first drive of the game, Kurtis Atkinson, what a spin move. Gooding would score a touchdown on the drive. They lead 6-0.

A little later, Atkinson hands off to Logan Anderson and the senior does the rest. Nobody is going to bring him down, touchdown Senators. Gooding up 14-0.

Nearing the end of the first half, it’s a 14-6 game. Atkinson going through the air this time, connects with Gavin Martin. Martin comes back to the football and takes it in for a touchdown. 20-6 Senators at the half.

Kimberly wouldn’t go away though.

In a 28-14 game in the third quarter, Brett Bronson gets the jet sweep and he isn’t going to be stopped. The touchdown pulls the Bulldogs within a score.

In the fourth quarter, after a Bulldog defensive stop, Heath Owens unleashes and has Bronson all by himself. Another touchdown for Bronson. Tie game at 28.

This one would need overtime. Both teams score a touchdown, but Gooding decides to go for two and end it.

Kurt’s Atkinson, big man, takes it in. The two-point conversion is good. The Senators are the 2020 SCIC champs. 36-35 final.

