Hansen is playoff bound for the first time in decades

By Brittany Cooper and Eric Brill
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:40 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Hansen seeking its first playoff berth this millenium, as the Camas Mushers come to town.

Both are vying for the fourth and final seed from District IV representing the conference in the 1A D-II state playoffs.

Hansen near the Camas ten yard line, on the fake, Jonathan Camarillo takes it himself for the quarterback keeper, six points is good for Hansen.

Huskies near midfield, Camarillo now on the screen pass to Tom Gibson, Gibson evades tackles and for 50 yards, there is no one in front of the junior wide receiver who takes it to the house.

The cheerleaders showing off their love for burpees by giving us eight of them right here after that touchdown and two-point conversion.

Hansen is playoff bound after the 68-22 defeat over Camas.

They celebrated this rare occurrence with an ice bath over Coach Jim Rife’s head.

