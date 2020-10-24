Idaho Water Sports hosts annual Ski Swap

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Water Sports is hosting their annual Ski Swap.

The event was from October 22nd through 24th at Idaho Water Sports in Burley.

People came by to drop off their old skis and snowboards as well as other equipment to be traded in or sold.

Others could come by to purchase new boots and equipment for the ski season.

Some of the profits go to Pomerelle Ski Patrol.

“We are making a large donation to the ski patrol to help fund their equipment and all the materials they need to help take care of folks up on the mountain, because they are volunteers,” said the owner Gordon Hansen.

They have been doing this for over 20 years.

