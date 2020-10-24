Advertisement

Minidoka County School District temporarily closing for two weeks

The Minidoka County school board of trustees met on Thursday to discuss and amend their current pandemic operation plan.
The Minidoka County school board of trustees met on Thursday to discuss and amend their current pandemic operation plan.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Minidoka County school board of trustees met Thursday to discuss and amend their current pandemic operation plan.

For the next two weeks Minidoka County students will have no school. In the first week of being closed, the district will be sending in custodians to do sanitization. In week two, staff and faculty will be back in the buildings working on planning lessons and preparing for the unknown.

“Have a better plan, if heaven forbid we have to go to complete online they would have a long range lesson plan in place,” said Minidoka Schools superintendent James Ramsey.

KMVT also talked with Carol Castro, who helps take care of her grandkids, who says she does not like the schools being closed.

Parents and Patrons The Minidoka County School Board of Trustees met on October 22 to discuss and amend our current...

Posted by Minidoka County School District #331 on Friday, October 23, 2020

“Well the hard part is not getting an education,” said Castro. “That is what I think it’s not learning and staying behind.”

She also says if the schools eventually have to switch to all online, things will be difficult for them.

“Their dad is a single parent,” Castro said “Doing their homework is bad enough, you know already just helping them with their homework, let alone trying to teach them through tablets and their schoolwork.”

All students will return to school on November 9, and more information about their plans can be found on the Minidoka County School District website.

"The Mindoka County school district, our mission would be that all students be in school as much as possible, Ramsey said. “We think instruction education is important but life and COVID has thrown obstacles in that path and we are addressing those as they come.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CSI continuing current COVID-19 health protocols

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The college of Southern Idaho will continue to implement and require COVID-19 health guidelines.

News

Twin Falls Animal Shelter spreads message of spaying and neutering pets

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is participating in a free cat adoption event, and spreading the message of spaying and neutering your pets

News

Idaho Board of Education changes school reopening guidelines

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Previously, the board’s plan had three categories, falling into green, yellow, and red.

News

Twin Falls participates in National Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The South Central Public Health District and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department teamed up to host the annual Drug Take Back Day.

Latest News

News

Idaho Water Sports hosts annual Ski Swap

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The event was from October 22nd through 24th at Idaho Water Sports in Burley.

News

Chobani’s Community Impact Grant awards money to Magic Valley organizations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Chobani has announced the recipients of their 2020 community impact grants. 4 organizations throughout the Magic Valley were recognized.

News

The importance of sleep in children

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
If children get into the habit of good sleep at a young age, they will carry it with them through life.

News

Chobani Community Impact Fund Grant given to local organizations.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Chobani is awarding $200,000 dollars to four organizations.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 1K new, probable cases nine new deaths reported

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 1,073 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Wednesday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 57,6073.

News

St. Luke’s Magic Valley temporarily stops admitting children

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
they will continue to admit newborns and infants who need to be administered into the NICU.