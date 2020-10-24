Minidoka County School District temporarily closing for two weeks

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Minidoka County school board of trustees met Thursday to discuss and amend their current pandemic operation plan.

For the next two weeks Minidoka County students will have no school. In the first week of being closed, the district will be sending in custodians to do sanitization. In week two, staff and faculty will be back in the buildings working on planning lessons and preparing for the unknown.

“Have a better plan, if heaven forbid we have to go to complete online they would have a long range lesson plan in place,” said Minidoka Schools superintendent James Ramsey.

KMVT also talked with Carol Castro, who helps take care of her grandkids, who says she does not like the schools being closed.

“Well the hard part is not getting an education,” said Castro. “That is what I think it’s not learning and staying behind.”

She also says if the schools eventually have to switch to all online, things will be difficult for them.

“Their dad is a single parent,” Castro said “Doing their homework is bad enough, you know already just helping them with their homework, let alone trying to teach them through tablets and their schoolwork.”

All students will return to school on November 9, and more information about their plans can be found on the Minidoka County School District website.

"The Mindoka County school district, our mission would be that all students be in school as much as possible, Ramsey said. “We think instruction education is important but life and COVID has thrown obstacles in that path and we are addressing those as they come.”

