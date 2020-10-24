Advertisement

Narrow defeats cost Magic Valley boys soccer teams, Sun Valley’s semi-final postponed

Canyon Ridge and Jerome both lost in overtime
Canyon Ridge's Alimasi Jamari is lifted up by his teammates after tying up the game against Blackfoot in the 4A state semi-final.
Canyon Ridge's Alimasi Jamari is lifted up by his teammates after tying up the game against Blackfoot in the 4A state semi-final.(KIDK/KIFI)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KMVT) - The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks entered Friday’s semi-final with their goal of playing on Saturday afternoon and bringing back the school’s first boys soccer state championship.

First half, no score, Frankie Garcia with the Blackfoot free kick. Well placed, but Eli Cook gets just enough of it to keep it out. We remain scoreless.

Later in the half, Bryce Cronell with the Backfoot throw-in. The Canyon Ridge keeper can’t get to it. Dominic Sanchez volleys it from the back side. Blackfoot takes the 1-0 lead.

Riverhawks on a set piece, Alimasi Jamari gets a foot on ball to slip it in for the equalizer. We are all tied up at 1-1.

Sorry Riverhawk fans, Blackfoot wins in overtime 2-1 and will play Vallivue Saturday at 2 pm for the state championship.

Jerome narrowly missed a consecutive trip to the 4A state championship, after losing to Vallivue in double-overtime. Instead, the Tigers will play Canyon Ridge for third place at noon.

3A

Gooding fell to Weiser, 3-2 and will play for third.

In the other semi-final, the Sun Valley-CDA charter game has been postponed until Saturday morning due to snow.

So let’s a look at the schedule slated for Saturday:

The Sun Valley semi-final will be played at 9 a.m. The winner goes to the championship at five. The loser will play Gooding for third place at two. All games are pacific time.

