Raft River wins Snake River Conference championship

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 6-1 Raft River Trojans took on the undefeated Oakley Hornets, the winner would take home Snake River Conference title.

Clinging to a 34-32 lead in the fourth, Trojan running back Ethan Bernad gives his team some breathing room with this 50 yard touchdown and gives his team a 40-32 lead.

The Hornet offense would try to strike back, they would have little success.

But the Hornet defense would, when Corbin Bedke picks off Bodee Spencer’s pass and takes it down to the goal line.

The Hornet offense would score a fews plays later to come within two points of tying the game, but the Hornets are unable to connect on the two-point conversion.

And the Raft River Trojans are your Snake River Conference champions, 40-38. They also have earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

