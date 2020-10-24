Advertisement

Raft River wins Snake River Conference championship

By Brittany Cooper and Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 6-1 Raft River Trojans took on the undefeated Oakley Hornets, the winner would take home Snake River Conference title.

Clinging to a 34-32 lead in the fourth, Trojan running back Ethan Bernad gives his team some breathing room with this 50 yard touchdown and gives his team a 40-32 lead.

The Hornet offense would try to strike back, they would have little success.

But the Hornet defense would, when Corbin Bedke picks off Bodee Spencer’s pass and takes it down to the goal line.

The Hornet offense would score a fews plays later to come within two points of tying the game, but the Hornets are unable to connect on the two-point conversion.

And the Raft River Trojans are your Snake River Conference champions, 40-38. They also have earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Raft River upsets Oakley in Snake River Championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Raft River Trojans are your Snake River Conference champions, 40-38.

Sports

Hansen is playoff bound for the first time in decades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper and Eric Brill
It's been a long time since Hansen made the state football playoffs. That all changed Friday night.

Sports

Hansen earns playoff berth

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's been a long time since Hansen made the state football playoffs. That all changed Friday night.

Sports

Narrow defeats cost Magic Valley boys soccer teams, Sun Valley’s semi-final postponed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Canyon Ridge and Jerome will play each other for third place on Saturday. Gooding's waiting on a competitor as snow postponed the afternoon matches in Post Falls.

Latest News

Sports

Twin Falls books ticket to state championship; girls soccer roundup

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls struck early and held off Middleton in Friday's semi-final victory.

Sports

District IV boys soccer teams sweep day one of state championships

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Canyon Ridge, Gooding, Jerome and Sun Valley all posted wins on the first day of the boys state soccer championships.

Sports

Four games, four winners for local boys soccer teams

Updated: 14 hours ago
Gooding is off to the races with a state title in mind this week up in Post Falls.

Sports

Twin Falls shocks Bishop Kelly; girls soccer roundup

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls avenged previous postseason losses to Bishop Kelly, by beating them for the first time in the quarterfinal of the 4A tournament.

Sports

Bruins, the lone girls soccer winner on Day One of State

Updated: 15 hours ago
Twin Falls head coach Katie Kauffman had never beaten Bishop Kelly until Thursday.

Sports

Wendell runner has sights set on state title

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Gooding played host to the 1A/2A/3A district cross country championships on Wednesday.