St. Luke’s Pediatrician emphasizes the importance of children getting enough sleep

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report, one pediatrician is emphasizing the importance of your child getting enough sleep.

Doctor Andrew Jones with St. Luke’s Magic Valley says that sleep not only helps with their performance in school, but also with behavioral issues and getting injured in sports and other activities.

Training your child to be a good sleeper begins when they are about 4 to 6 months old.

“That really sets them up for good sleep patterns throughout their whole life,” said Andrew Jones, a pediatrician with St. Luke’s. “By that we mean putting them to bed when they are drowsy but still awake, so they can learn to fall asleep by themselves. Parents who feed them until they fall asleep or rock them until they fall asleep then establish these patterns of behavior where they expect those things in order to fall back asleep.”

For teenagers, it’s also very important for them to use their bed only for sleeping, because it will make your brain think only of sleep while they are in their bed, Jones said.

