Advertisement

St. Luke’s Pediatrician emphasizes the importance of children getting enough sleep

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report, one pediatrician is emphasizing the importance of your child getting enough sleep.

Doctor Andrew Jones with St. Luke’s Magic Valley says that sleep not only helps with their performance in school, but also with behavioral issues and getting injured in sports and other activities.

Training your child to be a good sleeper begins when they are about 4 to 6 months old.

“That really sets them up for good sleep patterns throughout their whole life,” said Andrew Jones, a pediatrician with St. Luke’s. “By that we mean putting them to bed when they are drowsy but still awake, so they can learn to fall asleep by themselves. Parents who feed them until they fall asleep or rock them until they fall asleep then establish these patterns of behavior where they expect those things in order to fall back asleep.”

For teenagers, it’s also very important for them to use their bed only for sleeping, because it will make your brain think only of sleep while they are in their bed, Jones said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls School District holds special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School District held a special board meeting Friday morning to discuss the schools COVID-19 risk level

News

South central health district hosts press conference following heightened risk assessment

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
The area has seen a surge in recent weeks in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Now six of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now in the critical risk level regarding COVID-19 cases.

Health

Doctor: Hearing checks important as people age

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
October is National Audiology Awareness Month and it's a great time to get your hearing checked

State

Northern Idaho may send new virus cases to Seattle, Portland

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:38 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Health officials say people with COVID-19 in Northern Idaho soon may have to be sent to Seattle or Portland, Oregon, because the region’s hospitals are nearing capacity.

Latest News

State

Idaho’s coronavirus cases spike again, doctors urge action

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Idaho is seeing its largest coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 46.5% percent over the past two weeks.

News

Doctor explains hospital capacity at Magic Valley hospital

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Putting you first, KMVT talked with doctor Joshua Kerns, the VP of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River to break down the numbers and explains the numbers are more complex than you might think.

State

Idaho estimates resident death count increased beyond virus

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:32 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Idaho state officials estimate hundreds of more residents have died than in a normal year, even without counting fatalities that are attributed to the coronavirus

Coronavirus

St. Luke’s: Young adults are getting COVID-19 at the highest rate in Idaho

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Idaho, and while the elderly are the most at risk for getting a severe case, they aren’t the ones getting infected the most.

Fit And Well Idaho

PA: Chronic stress takes a toll on the body

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:56 AM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
While some stress is normal in your every day life, if stress stays around for too long, it can cause you to have some other health problems.

Coronavirus

Twin Falls School District provides latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:41 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School District has provided numbers and plan on COVID-19