Twin Falls Animal Shelter spreads message of spaying and neutering pets

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is participating in a free cat adoption event, and spreading the message of spaying and neutering your pets
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is participating in a free cat adoption event, and spreading the message of spaying and neutering your pets

The Magic Valley Humane Society is excited to join together with other shelter partners in the Idaho Shelter Coalition to celebrate feline friends in a statewide adoption event.

Debbie Blackwood the director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, said we have a huge problem of homeless cats in the area, and we need to promote and encourage the spaying and neutering of animals.

“We got to stop the population growth,” said Blackwood. “There is so much suffering, we have community colonies and that type of thing so I’m hoping down the road we can get enough of a coalition together to get these community colonies spayed and neutered and returned to their area.”

Posted by People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Monday, October 19, 2020

This event is made possible through a grant from the Rachel Ray Foundation, and will be going on starting Thursday and will be going on until Saturday during their regular business hours.

