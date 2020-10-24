Twin Falls books ticket to state championship; girls soccer roundup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls Girls Soccer has never won the state championship, but maybe 2020 is their year.

The Bruins are headed for the title game after the 2-0 semi-final win over Middleton.

Chowder Bailey and Emily Bruns gave the Bruins all the offense they needed in the first half and keeper Sydney Jund earned the shutout victory.

The Bruins will play Preston at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Hillcrest High School.

If you plan to attend the big match, you must purchase your tickets online.

Meanwhile, Canyon Ridge is done after the 3-1 defeat to Skyline.

3A

Sadly Bulldog fans, Kimberly is out of the state tournament after the narrow 1-0 loss to Teton.

But Sun Valley who played late Friday morning will be going for the consolation trophy at 11 a.m. local time versus Teton, after beating Timberlake 4-0 on Friday (Scorers: Maddy Dunn, Christine Estep, Mia Hansmeyer & Tatum Minor). Assists: Lyla Maxwell & Annika Vandenburgh.

Cutthroats are now 9-1.

