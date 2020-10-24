Twin Falls participates in National Drug Take Back Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department teamed up to host the annual Drug Take Back Day.

“People can return their unused prescriptions whether they used them for maybe they had their wisdom teeth and they didn’t use the pain killers and other things like that,” said Taylor Bybee from the South Central Public Health District.

When drugs are lying around people’s houses it increases the chances of drug misuse.

“When prescriptions that aren’t used have a high likelihood of being abused,” Bybee said. “Whether it’s by someone else in the household, someone else in the future. Idaho is one of the highest in the nation for prescription drug abuse.”

The Sheriff’s office was happy to partner up with South Central Public Health District for the event.

“There are so many prescription pills that when the Sheriff’s department or Law Enforcement Agency shows up at a house, there are so many spare pills that people just have hanging around, for safety sake people can just drop them off and get rid of them," said Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Deetz.

After weighing all the pills, the Sheriff’s Office will dispose of them correctly.

“What we are going to do is, I will take them back to the Sheriff’s office, and we have one of our evidence people, one of our great people in the evidence, she will take them in and weigh them and we will ship them back to the Drug Enforcement Administration,” said Deetz.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can always take your pills to any local pharmacy or police station.

