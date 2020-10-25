Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State football is back. The Broncos took to the blue turf against Utah State in their pandemic-delayed opener.

Saturday’s game is game one of an eight game regular season slate. Boise State coming off a 12-win season a year ago, taking on a Utah state team that won seven games.

Sophomore Bronco quarterback Hank Bachmeier with the full reigns of the offense.

In the first quarter, the run game gets the ball deep into Aggie territory. George Holani punches it in from the one to get the season’s first points. 7-0 Broncos.

Then, in the second quarter, Khalil Shakir is wide open over the middle. Bachmeier drops it in and Shakir finds the end zone easily, touchdown Broncos, 14-0.

How about a little love for the Broncos defense, they plugged up holes all night, shutting out the Aggies in the first half and holding Utah State to 203 yards on offense the entire night.

Back to the offensive side of the ball, Broncos up 21-0 late in the first half, Holani gets the dump off and does the rest himself, the sophomore finds pay dirt, 28-0 Boise State at the half.

In the second half, Holani wants to hit the century mark on the ground and does with a 34-yard run.

After the Aggies made it a 15-point game, Bachmeier to Shakir, Shakir makes a couple of Aggies miss and is in for the score for his second touchdown of the night. He would have 123 yards receiving in the game. The touchdown would make the score 35-13 and the Broncos would end up winning 42-13.

Bachmeier was 20-28 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a touchdown on the ground. Ezekial Noa led the way on defense for the Broncos with eight tackles.

“It was exciting to even run out there and see another opponent and know that we have a chance to go play football,” Boise State Football Coach Bryan Harsin said. “Everything leading up to the game, that was a focus for us of just trying to keep it as normal as we could with not having fans there and not having that energy and that build up, and that was a challenge and I thought our guys handled it really well. I don’t think we came out flat.”

Boise State will travel to Colorado to play the Air Force Academy next Saturday.

