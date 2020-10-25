Advertisement

Minico tops Twin Falls following dramatic game

Spartans finish second in Great Basin 7 Conference
By Eric Brill and Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls and Minico faced off Friday night in what basically determines some playoff seeding.

We bring you to the start of the second half, Twin Falls up 8-6, Twin Falls with the ball, Jace Mahlke drops back to pass to Colton Rasmussen, but it takes a weird deflection into the hands of Cannon Schow! Schow takes it up the sideline to midfield. The crowd is going crazy, and the Spartans have some momentum.

Ensuing drive, Brevin Trenkle takes the snap for the quarterback draw and is able to score on the short touchdown run. The two point conversion is good, and Minico holds a 14-8 lead.

The Bruins are able to put together a nice drive to start the fourth quarter, and it results in Luke Spitznagel scoring a touchdown on senior night! Twin Falls is able to tie the game up at 14 apiece!

Minico is able to put together a really nice drive of their own, and the final result was Karter Zampedri adding six to the scoreboard for the Spartans. Minico adds a two point conversion to take a 22-14 lead.

Yet again, the bruins put together a nice drive, and deep in the Minico red zone, Swensen takes the snap, and fumbles it! Cornerback Nick Sorenson is able to come up with the ball, and ultimately seal the deal for Minico, who takes this one, 22-14.

The Spartans improve to 4-3 (4-1 in conference), the Bruins drop to 3-5 (3-2 in conference).

EXTRA STATS:

Minico rushed for 341 of their total 368 yards. Quarterback Brevin Trenkle had a monster of a night, rushing for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Twin Falls’ Teigan Severe had a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown.

OTHER SCORE:

Burley 42, Canyon Ridge 28: The Bobcats finish the season at 3-6, the Riverhawks fall to 0-7.

